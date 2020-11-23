Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.41% of Addus HomeCare worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.49 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

