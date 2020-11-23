Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,136 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.61% of FB Financial worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.31.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

