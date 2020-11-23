Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Regal Beloit worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $119.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $120.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

