Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 391.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.68% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $35,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.26. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

