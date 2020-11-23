Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 114,988 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Minerals Technologies worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

