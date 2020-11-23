Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 174,309 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Collectors Universe worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

