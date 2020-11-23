Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 662,379 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of MEI Pharma worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 490,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.82 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $317.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 159.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

