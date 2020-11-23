Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607,707 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of MakeMyTrip worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMYT stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

