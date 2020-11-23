Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 75.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216,022 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,269 shares of company stock worth $3,403,396 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

