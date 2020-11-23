Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,639 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of OrthoPediatrics worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of KIDS opened at $45.46 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $888.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

