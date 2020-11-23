Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $965.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $64,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,437 shares of company stock worth $2,809,582. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

