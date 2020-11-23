Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Transcat worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.