Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 391,636 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of CAE worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $53,703,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,742.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 610,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

