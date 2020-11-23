Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 326,488 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Sanmina worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 829,325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.