Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,839 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Xerox worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $98,467,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,207,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 194,366 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $496,665.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 262,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,277. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

