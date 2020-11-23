Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $17.58 Million in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $70.66 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

