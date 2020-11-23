Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,733 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.45% of TPI Composites worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,073 shares of company stock worth $8,527,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

