Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 179,360 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of AZZ worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AZZ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 123,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AZZ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.