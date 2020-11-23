Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 584,819 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 584,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,579,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.79% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

