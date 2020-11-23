Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Moelis & Company worth $27,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,615 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after purchasing an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after purchasing an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $38.20 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.