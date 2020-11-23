Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Model N worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,403. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

