Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 97,162 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.