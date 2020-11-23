Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,742,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Canada Goose as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Canada Goose from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

