Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Innospec worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $33,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 98.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

IOSP stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

