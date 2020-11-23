Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BIBLF stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

