Wedbush Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $115.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.84.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.24 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 225,430 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 82.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 422,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,188 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

