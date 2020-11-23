Wedbush Increases Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $45.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Nuance Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,562,000 after acquiring an additional 309,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

