Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. 34,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.