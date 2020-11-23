Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WELL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

