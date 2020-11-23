Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.43. 8,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 136,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

