WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSBC. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

