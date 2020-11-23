West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WFT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.50.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock opened at C$70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.91. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.