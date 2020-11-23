Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WINC stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

