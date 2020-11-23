Wolfgang Deml Sells 2,100 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $192,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGCO alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in AGCO by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 30.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.