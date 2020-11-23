WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.31

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.17 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,207,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

