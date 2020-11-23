Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.13.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD stock opened at $108.64 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,450 shares of company stock worth $14,209,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Woodward by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.