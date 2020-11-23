Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $27.95 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

