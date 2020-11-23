WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,055,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 237,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WPX Energy were worth $59,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $10,524,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 185.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.