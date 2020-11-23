WS Management Lllp Acquires 42,032 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1,865.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.1% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

CVNA traded up $7.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.47. 47,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.81. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $242.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,761 shares of company stock worth $40,421,108. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

