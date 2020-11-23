WS Management Lllp Buys Shares of 650,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.1% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 2,175,787 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $21.50. 528,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,937,145. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.53 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

