WS Management Lllp Invests $4.79 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,445,000 after buying an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $192,402,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $65,506,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,248. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

