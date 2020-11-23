WS Management Lllp Purchases 65,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WS Management Lllp increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 2.4% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 338.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarMax by 1,000.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,901. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

