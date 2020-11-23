WS Management Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

