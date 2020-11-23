WS Management Lllp Sells 818,166 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

WS Management Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818,166 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up about 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 4.13% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMHC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

