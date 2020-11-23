WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth about $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

