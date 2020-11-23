Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Xunlei stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Xunlei by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 268,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Xunlei by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Xunlei by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Xunlei by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

