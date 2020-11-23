Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

BRFH stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.50% and a negative net margin of 179.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.