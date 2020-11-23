Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Hold

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

HMLP opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $454.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

