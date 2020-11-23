Zacks Investment Research Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANNX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Annexon stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38. Annexon has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $31.84.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $75,504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $40,453,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $25,908,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

