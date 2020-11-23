Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

